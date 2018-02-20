Brazen shootout in foiled robbery leaves one dead Previous Story
Twin baby stolen at KNH found, woman arrested

By Hillary Orinde | Published Tue, February 20th 2018 at 13:14, Updated February 20th 2018 at 16:32 GMT +3

The couple that has been grappling with the trauma of losing one of its its three-week-old twin at Kenyatta National Hospital has all the reasons to celebrate after the baby was found in Kawangware, Nairobi.

Initial reports say the father Job Nyatiti Ouko, was alerted by a resident of Kawangware about a woman who came home with a baby two days ago.

“Someone called me and told me a woman was matching the security pictures that had been released to the public,” Ouko told Standard Digital.

The woman identified as ‘Edna’ was saved by the police from an irate mob that wanted to lynch her.

Police are holding the woman linked to the theft at Kawangware Administration Police Camp.

Jane Kerubo, the mother of the twins needed medical attention for her heart condition on Sunday but it took long to see the doctors, losing her baby in the process.

As at yesterday, Kenyatta National Hospital had given the distraught family conflicting reports on the investigations.

A faction claimed there was no record on CCTV of the woman leaving the facility with a baby, another said a woman was actually seen walking out with a baby in her arms. 

Hours later, the police released to the public a screengrab from a security footage of a woman suspected to have stolen the baby.

More to follow.

