City robbery gone wrong: Seven thieves repulsed by daring victim

| Published Tue, February 20th 2018 at 13:06, Updated February 20th 2018 at 14:48 GMT +3

One thug was killed, another sustained serious injuries and others escaped in a foiled siege at a Karen home, Nairobi on Saturday.

The heavily armed gang of seven stormed the residence with an intention of robbing the guests at the uptown home.

ALSO READ: Daring rape suspect ask female victim for a date

The host, who is a licensed firearm holder managed to rescue the visitors who were just about to depart at around 1am.

Security footages released to Standard Digital show how the licensed firearm holder fired several rounds of ammunition, while the robbers scampered for safety.

In a statement from the area residents, they recounted how the robbers had earlier been spotted near the residence lazily eating Miraa.

Police have said they launched a massive manhunt for the robbers who are believed to be behind a series of attacks targeting residential houses.

“One of the runaway suspects was armed with an AK-47 rifle. We are hunting them down,” Karen Officer Commanding Police Division Suiyanka Cunningham said.

The leafy Nairobi suburb is synonymous with affluence, tranquillity and beefed up security. But in the recent few months, cases of insecurity have been on the rise.

For the past one month, a gang operating on motorbikes has been terrorising Karen residents.

The attack patterns - where the victims are left with deep cuts - suggest that it is the same gang.

ALSO READ: Day cash officer walked away with Sh10.8m from bank

In one of the attacks along Nyumba Moja Road, two men on a motorbike accosted three men at about 9.30pm and stabbed one of them in the stomach when he tried to resist.

Before that, there had been another attack just about a kilometre away by a gang on a motorbike.

In February, a 75-year-old American environmentalist Esmond Bradley Martins was also murdered at his Karen residence.

Esmond had three deep stab wounds on the neck and was found unconscious in a pool of blood next to his bed.

Police said more security officers have been deployed to beef up security and patrols in the area.