CS Karoney clears air on land row with neighbours

| Published Tue, February 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 19th 2018 at 23:30 GMT +3

Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney now says there is no conflict of interest in a land tussle pitting her against two neighbours in her Sironoi home in Nandi County.

Ms Karoney said the ownership documents of the 16-acre piece of land estimated at about Sh3 million were properly registered in her name after the transaction was concluded last November.

“There is no conflict at all. I legally acquired that land in November last year and I don’t know where it’s coming from now. You can go to the Nandi land registry and check,” she said.

Speaking at Ardhi House while taking over from her predecessor Jacob Kaimenyi on Monday, the new CS said journalists interested in finding out the truth should also cover the civil case she filed in court last month.

During the handing over ceremony, the veteran journalist promised to work harmoniously with the National Land Commission (NLC) while acknowledging it would not always be smooth.

“If I step on the toes of NLC, I don’t expect you to blow it out of proportion. Even with your own wife, brother or sister, there is bound to be conflicts. It’s normal and we’re not expecting it will be a bed of roses all through,” Karoney told reporters.

Mr Kaimenyi regretted that some of the milestones achieved by the ministry had been slowed by court cases.