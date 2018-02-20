CJ Maraga fires at political class over criticism of Judiciary

| Published Tue, February 20th 2018 at 00:20, Updated February 20th 2018 at 01:08 GMT +3

CJ David Maraga [Photo: Courtesy]

Chief Justice David Maraga has dismissed the ongoing criticism of the Judiciary by a section of leaders across the political divide.

CJ Maraga said on Monday that the rulings made by judges and magistrates are guided by the rule of law.

Maraga added it would be betrayal to Kenyans if cases were to be decided on anything else other than the law as enshrined in the Constitution.

He further noted cases currently before the Judiciary are of great importance and could have negative effects if not addressed as per the law.

“The leadership demanded of the Chief Justice of this country and I suppose of many countries is not one of a fainthearted. It must be a leadership which his/her country can identify with and have faith in. As such it cannot be a leadership that preaches water but drinks wine.

"For me it will not only be a travesty of justice but also a great betrayal of the trust that Kenyans have bestowed upon me. I have to decide any case based on evidence presented before me and the applicable law,” said Maraga.

The no-nonsense CJ pointed out that true leaders demonstrate integrity by their actions.

"One can be a great leader and make great profits for oneself or for one’s employer through corruption. That’s not a leadership style worthy emulating.

"Men and women of integrity are those whose word can be depended on in any situation. Trust and confidence are the foundations of every business relationship they engage in. In my view that is a value system of great, if not, absolute honesty," he said.

The Supreme Court President was speaking at the Kenyatta University after presiding over a leaders’ workshop.

