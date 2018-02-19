Respect Uhuru presidency, Redeemed Church tells NASA

| Published Mon, February 19th 2018 at 18:09, Updated February 19th 2018 at 18:33 GMT +3

The Redeemed Gospel Church has urged the National Super Alliance (NASA) to recognize Uhuru Kenyatta’s presidency.

Speaking in Komarock Redeemed Gospel Church, in Machakos County on Sunday, the leaders urged NASA and Kenyans to accept the legitimacy of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto since they were validly elected and sworn into office after the October repeat election.

The Redeemed Church ministers called on the church to champion for peace as a way of championing for co-existence among Kenyans.

“I want to speak as a prophet of the hour. We need to respect the Government of the day and we need to know time for politics is over now. The time we have is time for development. I wish we can have one language of development and all the leaders…those who are in Jubilee and NASA can agree and God will bless this nation,” one of the church ministers said.

The leaders further asked the Opposition to assist the Government in ensuring that the Jubilee regime delivers on the “Big Four Agenda”.

“In this period, let us speak about the four big agendas spearheaded by President Uhuru. If we pray and discuss as the church and Kenyans, I believe that God will bless this country.”

NASA leader Raila Odinga has on Monday dismissed claims by Lawyer Miguna Miguna against Nasa’s secretariat David Ndii and CEO Norman Magaya that they are working with the Jubilee Party.

The coalition through a statement expressed their displeasure on Miguna’s utterances adding that they have full confidence in Dr Ndii and Mr Magaya who have dedicated their time and resources working for NASA’s course.

“The allegations against the two, if at all they were made, are very unfortunate and detrimental to the course we are pursuing.”

The coalition has further urged its supporters to ignore the allegations meant to cause an indifference in the party and instead focus on what they have set out to achieve.

On Sunday, National Resistance Movement (NRM) politician Miguna Miguna wrote a letter from Toronto, Canada accusing the two NASA strategists of working with the Jubilee government to disrupt NRM’s activities.

Raila made the remarks before flying to Zimbabwe to attend the burial of his long-time friend and Zimbabwe’s opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, which is slated for tomorrow Tuesday.