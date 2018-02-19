Two brothers hang themselves after quarrel over chores

| Published Mon, February 19th 2018 at 09:39, Updated February 19th 2018 at 12:59 GMT +3

A family in Suna is grieving after two brothers committed suicide after a quarrel.

The bodies of the boys — Felix Okinyi, 14, and Brian Kiriga, 16, — were found hanging from separate trees near their home.

Okinyi, a Class Seven pupil at Mubachi Primary School, and Kiriga, a Form One student at Mubachi Secondary School, allegedly fought over domestic chores assigned to them by their parents.

Domestic chores

Assistant Chief Rosana Ooko said the boys had been instructed by their father, Bernard Ochieng, to carry out domestic chores.

“One of the boys was to take care of the posho mill while the other one was to look after cattle. However, neither of them wanted to look after the cattle,” said Mr Ooko.

The argument then degenerated into a fight and Okinyi walked away.

Investigate matter

“When information reached Kiriga that Okinyi had committed suicide, he went to inform their father. Soon afterwards his body was also found,” said Ooko.

The county police commander, Joseph Nthenge, said the matter was being investigated.

The bodies were taken to the Migori County Level Four hospital mortuary.

Elsewhere, a 29-year-old man committed suicide in Homa Bay, allegedly after a woman he wanted to marry rejected him.

Barrack Guya hanged himself in his elder brother’s house at Kanyanja village on Saturday.

Assistant Chief Michael Owino said the man left a suicide note, explaining that he was disappointed by the woman.