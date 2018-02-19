Farmers to make extra cash from rice stalks, husks Previous Story
Areas receive first police post since independence

By Dickson Mwiti | Published Mon, February 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 18th 2018 at 23:38 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

Residents of Kathangacini and Kamutuandu in Tharaka North welcomed the first police post since independence.

The post is expected to spearhead the fight against banditry that has rocked the area for decades.

Speaking during a ceremony to receive six police officers at Kamutuandu Police Post, Senator Kithure Kindiki announced plans to deploy Anti-Stock Theft Unit officers in Nkiruni and Kiamiramba, and recruit at least 100 Kenya Police Reservists.

Leaders attending the ceremony welcomed the new post.

"We are now sure our children will be able to attend school without fear," said Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara.

Tharaka North Deputy County Commissioner Vincent Aluaka called on residents to co-operate with the officers to end insecurity.

Area police boss Joseph Kavoo called on assistant chiefs to spearhead community policing.

