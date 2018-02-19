Politician detained in probe over Sh280,000 fraud claims Next Story
Officers battling Al Shabaab militia cry out for support Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Coast

Angry mob kills, burns alleged defiler

By Maureen Ongala | Published Mon, February 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 18th 2018 at 23:08 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

Villagers in Tsanzuni, Ganze sub-county, lynched a suspected defiler caught struggling with a 12-year-old girl in a bush.

Reports indicate that the suspect, a local butcher, lured the girl as she was drawing water from a local well.

ALSO READ: Safari rally WRC status project takes shape

Area Nyumba Kumi community policing member Jackson Baya said the girl's screams attracted a passer-by, who found the suspect attempting to strangle her.

The man tried to flee but was captured by a mob and killed. Police said the man was not a local.

RELATED TOPICS:
mob justice
mob
angry mob
Ganze sub-county
Jackson Baya
police

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Telkom service rollout in two weeks

Telkom service rollout in two weeks

Three ways good tech goes bad

Three ways good tech goes bad

Kitty to boost mobile service coverage hits Sh7.1 billion

Kitty to boost mobile service coverage hits Sh7.1 billion

Why you should be afraid while returning missed International phone calls

Why you should be afraid while returning missed International phone calls

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Coast

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited