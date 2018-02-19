Angry mob kills, burns alleged defiler

Villagers in Tsanzuni, Ganze sub-county, lynched a suspected defiler caught struggling with a 12-year-old girl in a bush.
Reports indicate that the suspect, a local butcher, lured the girl as she was drawing water from a local well.
Area Nyumba Kumi community policing member Jackson Baya said the girl's screams attracted a passer-by, who found the suspect attempting to strangle her.
The man tried to flee but was captured by a mob and killed. Police said the man was not a local.