Angry mob kills, burns alleged defiler

| Published Mon, February 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 18th 2018 at 23:08 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Villagers in Tsanzuni, Ganze sub-county, lynched a suspected defiler caught struggling with a 12-year-old girl in a bush.

Reports indicate that the suspect, a local butcher, lured the girl as she was drawing water from a local well.

Area Nyumba Kumi community policing member Jackson Baya said the girl's screams attracted a passer-by, who found the suspect attempting to strangle her.

The man tried to flee but was captured by a mob and killed. Police said the man was not a local.