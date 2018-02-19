Teachers want State to compensate families of those killed by Al Shabaab terrorists

| Published Mon, February 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 18th 2018 at 20:00 GMT +3

Kuppet Secretary General Akello Misori(right) and his deputy Moses Nthurima addressing the press at a Nairobi hotel on 18/2/18-Beverlyne Musili,Standard

Teachers' unions want the Government to compensate the victims and families of those killed by Al Shabaab terrorists.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) also want the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) not to take any disciplinary action on teachers fleeing the region for fear of their lives.

Kuppet Secretary General Akello Misori yesterday warned that should the teachers who have fled northern Kenya for security reasons be punished, the union would take both legal and industrial action against TSC.

Two teachers and the wife of one of them were on Friday killed on Friday when suspected militants attacked Qarsa Primary School in in Wajir.

ADEQUATE SECURITY

Mr Misori argued that it was the duty of any government to provide adequate security to its citizens, including teachers, and provide basic quality education to learners.

The official also asked TSC to withdraw all teachers in the northeastern region until the security situation improved.

Nominated MP Wilson Sossion said TSC should recruit local untrained teachers and give them in-service training, saying this would help address teacher shortage in the region and reduce dependence on teachers from other parts of the country.

