Bishop Muge's widow laid to rest Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Brother and sister burnt to death, blind grandpa rescued

By Sarah Otieno | Published Sat, February 17th 2018 at 09:25, Updated February 17th 2018 at 09:40 GMT +3
The parents had gone to work at the Goldox Slaughter House [Courtesy]

Two children aged two and four died after fire burnt down their house in Lomanira village, Mogotio, on Thursday evening.

The two siblings were inside their house with their grandfather when fire broke out.

ALSO READ: Officer sends warning to illegal child welfare agencies

“They were at home with their grandfather who is blind. The two were playing and had entered the next room when the fire broke out,” said Philomen Kibusya, a neighbour.

The children's parents had gone to work at the Goldox Slaughter House when the tragedy struck. 

“We tried to put out the fire but it was too late because it spread fast. The smoke in the house also made us unable to spot the children early enough,” he said.

Their grandfather was unable to save the children since his movement was restricted by his blindness.

“The old man only moves with the help of someone else. He was unable to notice the fire. We rescued him before the inferno got to where he was seated,” said Mary Chebi, another resident.

Mogotio Chief Julius Kangogo cautioned residents against leaving their children unattended.

“It is dangerous to leave children unattended. The two would have been saved had there been someone to look after them,” Mr Kangogo said.

Mogotio OCS Clement Manga said the police were investigating to establish what caused the inferno. 

ALSO READ: Kibera woman feeds 37 children all on her own

“Residents should be more careful to prevent such accidents,” said Manga.

RELATED TOPICS:
fire tragedy
mogotio
children

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Bereaved parents: We want justice for our son's death

Bereaved parents: We want justice for our son's death

New format for Women Premier League games

New format for Women Premier League games

Blaze in South Korean hospital kills 41

Blaze in South Korean hospital kills 41

Murang’a Children's home on the spot

Murang’a Children's home on the spot

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited