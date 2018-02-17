Brother and sister burnt to death, blind grandpa rescued

| Published Sat, February 17th 2018 at 09:25, Updated February 17th 2018 at 09:40 GMT +3

The parents had gone to work at the Goldox Slaughter House [Courtesy]

Two children aged two and four died after fire burnt down their house in Lomanira village, Mogotio, on Thursday evening.

The two siblings were inside their house with their grandfather when fire broke out.

“They were at home with their grandfather who is blind. The two were playing and had entered the next room when the fire broke out,” said Philomen Kibusya, a neighbour.

The children's parents had gone to work at the Goldox Slaughter House when the tragedy struck.

“We tried to put out the fire but it was too late because it spread fast. The smoke in the house also made us unable to spot the children early enough,” he said.

Their grandfather was unable to save the children since his movement was restricted by his blindness.

“The old man only moves with the help of someone else. He was unable to notice the fire. We rescued him before the inferno got to where he was seated,” said Mary Chebi, another resident.

Mogotio Chief Julius Kangogo cautioned residents against leaving their children unattended.

“It is dangerous to leave children unattended. The two would have been saved had there been someone to look after them,” Mr Kangogo said.

Mogotio OCS Clement Manga said the police were investigating to establish what caused the inferno.

“Residents should be more careful to prevent such accidents,” said Manga.