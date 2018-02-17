Deliver or quit, warns Uhuru as new Cabinet Secretaries take oath

| Published Sat, February 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 16th 2018 at 23:02 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta congratulates Prof. Margaret Kobia after she was sworn-in as Cabinet Secretary, Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs, at State House, Nairobi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told his Cabinet to deliver or face the sack.

While witnessing the swearing-in of nine Cabinet Secretaries at State House in Nairobi, yesterday, after their approval by Parliament, the Head of State made it clear that there will be no room for laxity in his administration.

“This might also be the appropriate time to say that should you, at any time, feel the weight is too much, just say so, and we will find another deserving Kenyan to take your place,” said Kenyatta.

“My second term will be ‘business unusual’ for those who will not deliver to the expectations of Kenyans.”

The event was attended by Deputy President William Ruto and conducted by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

The new CSs who were sworn in to office include: Margaret Kobia (Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs), John Munyes (Petroleum and Mining), Monica Juma (Foreign Affairs and International Trade) and Keriako Tobiko (Environment and Forestry).

Others are Simon Chelgui (Water and Sanitation), Rashid Echesa (Sports and Heritage), Farida Karoney (Lands and Physical Planning), Ukur Yattani (Labour and Social Protection) and Peter Munya (East African Community and Northern Corridor Development).

Development agenda

After assuming office for his second term last year, President Kenyatta unveiled what he termed his “Big Four” agenda, where he listed four key pillars- manufacturing, universal healthcare, affordable housing, and food security.

“During the next five years, I will dedicate the energy, time and resources of my administration to the Big Four,” he said during last year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations when he listed the projects.

The President said he expects the Cabinet to do everything in their power to help deliver the Big Four development agenda, which he noted will create millions of jobs over the next five years.

“I look towards my Cabinet for selfless service, unimpeachable integrity, dedication to duty and unmatched excellence in bringing into fruition the “Big Four Agenda” – a roof over many more heads at affordable cost, affordable healthcare for all, value addition and manufacturing for jobs, and ensuring that hunger becomes the story of the past,” he said.

He added: “My Government promises to give each and every Kenyan better services and a secure platform upon which, through the sweat of their brow, they can realise all their dreams for a better and more prosperous tomorrow.” The President retained 12 of the 19 Cabinet Secretaries who served during Jubilee’s first term.

Former CSs who were not retained were redeployed to Foreign Affairs as high commissioners and ambassadors.

This did not escape the mention of President Kenyatta, who admitted that his first administration comprised of individuals who helped the government deliver far beyond its commitments.

He noted that the new Cabinet has talented and competent individuals.

“You are a group of individuals greater than the sum of your parts; made stronger and better by your diversity and varied experiences. I could not have wished for a better team to help me deliver my solemn commitments to our nation,” the President said, as he congratulated the new officials.

Apart from the CSs who were sworn in, those who were retained are Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Henry Rotich (National Treasury), Joe Mucheru (ICT), James Macharia (Transport), Charles Keter (Energy) and Najib Balala (Tourism).

Other individuals who are members of the 22 Cabinet team are Raychelle Omamo (Defence), Adan Mohamed (Industrialisation), Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution), Sicily Kariuki (Health) and Mwangi Kiunjuri (Agriculture).