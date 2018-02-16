Alfred Keter arrested over fake Treasury Bills

| Published Fri, February 16th 2018 at 12:22, Updated February 16th 2018 at 12:28 GMT +3

Nandi MP Alfred Keter.

Nairobi, Kenya: Firebrand Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter has been arrested with two other for allegedly dealing in forged Treasury Bills worth Sh633 million.

The embattled legislator was handcuffed by plain clothed officers alongside two directors of Desai Industries Madat Chatur and Arthur Sakwa.

Representatives from Central Bank confirmed that the trio tried to present forged bills to CBK director Patrick Njoroge.

They have been taken to CID Headquarters for interrogation.

Recently, Alfred Keter was among the four Jubilee legislators; James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Silas Tiren (Moiben) and Kangogo Bowen (Marakwet East) kicked out of house committees.