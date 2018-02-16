'We will never forget you,' leaders and family mourn Muge widow

| Published Fri, February 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 15th 2018 at 23:01 GMT +3

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter views the body of the late Herma Muge, the wife of slain ACK Bishop Alexander Muge during the burial ceremony at Chemng'oron village in Nandi County. [Photo by Kevin Tunoi/Standard]

The widow of Anglican Bishop Alexander Muge was yesterday buried in an emotional ceremony.

Speakers paid glowing tribute to the strong and motherly role Herma Muge played following her husband's death 28 years ago.

Ms Muge was laid to rest in Kipng’oror, Nandi County, in a ceremony attended by various political leaders, including Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and his deputy Yulita Cheruiyot.

Her coffin was draped in the Mother's Union blue-and-white colours in recognition of her role in the church and the promotion of women's welfare.

Astute woman

Various speakers described her as an astute woman who brought up young children following the controversial death of her husband in 1990.

Her son Amon captured her role in keeping the family together even after their father's death.

“You stepped up and took charge when Dad passed. You have been my intercessor. You were always my defence,” he said.

Esther, her daughter, described her as a family pillar.

“You stood by us during our ugliest moments. You provided us with a shoulder to cry on. God will help us come to terms with your demise,” she said.

Bishop Muge was killed in a road accident on the Eldoret-Busia road just days after a chilling warning by then Minister for Labour Peter Okondo, who said Muge would not leave Busia alive if he dared to visit the region.

There was talk that some people had taken advantage of Mr Okondo’s threat to eliminate the bishop, who at the time was a leading crusader for a greater democratic space and the rule of law in the country.

“She was faithful and went through joy and pain with the bishop. Her life was not isolated from that of the bishop. The children should fit in her shoes,” said the governor, who also read a tribute from Deputy President William Ruto.

Promoted evangelism

“She served the community and promoted evangelism. She upheld strong values,” said the DP.

Naomi Taprandich, the bishop’s mother, movingly recalled how Herma took care of her in her old age.

Herma was laid to rest next to her father-in law’s grave, kilometres away from the Eldoret ACK church where her husband was buried.