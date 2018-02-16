Jubilee attack on the judiciary is a scheme to remove Chief Justice, says NASA lawyers

| Published Fri, February 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 15th 2018 at 22:19 GMT +3

NASA leaders led by Minority leader John Mbadi addressing the media at Parliament buildings. [Photo by Boniface Okendo/Standard]

At least 13 National Super Alliance (NASA) lawmakers yesterday described the latest attack directed at Chief Justice David Maraga by Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju as part of a scheme to weaken the Judiciary.

Led by National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi, the MPs said Jubilee had succeeded in capturing other independent institutions, including Parliament, and was now targeting Judiciary which has tried to remain independent.

He said the sustained attacks were unfair since the judges and magistrates being attacked could not respond through rallies the same way politicians did.

“We demand that this pattern stops and the judges and magistrates must be allowed to decide cases impartially,” he said.

Makueni MP Dan Maanzo said if Jubilee "loses a case in court, this does not mean the judges involved are taking political sides".

At the same time NASA lawyer Edwin Sifuna said: “We know what they are doing. It is part of their strategy to implement President Uhuru Kenyatta’s declaration that they shall revisit the Judiciary for nullifying the August 8 presidential election.”

He made the claims as the Judicial Service Commission said it would defend judicial independence.

JSC Commissioner Prof Tom Ojienda stated that if Tuju or any person in Jubilee had a complaint against any judicial officer, they should follow the right channel and have the dispute handled in accordance with the law.

Mr Sifuna alleged that the wider scheme by the President and his party to take control of the Judiciary and hound Maraga out of office started when he made changes to JSC.

Uhuru on Tuesday nominated Prof Olive Mugenda, Felix Koskei and Patrick Gichohi to the JSC.

He also nominated Justice Kihara Kariuki as Attorney General. The judge will also sit at JSC by virtue of his office.