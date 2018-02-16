Lifeline for 800,000 KCPE, KCSE low achievers

| Published Fri, February 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 15th 2018 at 22:11 GMT +3

Education CS Amina Mohamed during their meeting with National Assembly Education Committee on the mass failure of last year KCPE result at Parliament on Thursday 15/02/18. [Photo by Boniface Okendo/Standard]

Candidates who failed last year’s national examinations may have their scripts remarked, giving a lifeline to nearly 540,000 students who did not meet the university entry grade.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed yesterday said the ban on marking appeals would be lifted to give candidates the right to petition the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec).

ALSO READ: Drama as efforts to force 57 learners to repeat opposed

Another 240,000 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates who scored below 249 marks may have another chance to seek remarking on written papers if the ministry lifts the ban.

This means candidates who sat last year’s KCPE and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and were dissatisfied with the grades awarded in various subjects may appeal the decision and have their papers reviewed.

It emerged yesterday the appeal was banned in 2016 after Knec established that the window was being exploited to falsify marks.

“This process was temporarily suspended because it was being abused. The new council realised it was a serious loophole for introducing cheating and examination malpractices,” said the Knec acting secretary, Mercy Karogo.

Serious loophole

Ms Mohamed made the announcement yesterday when she appeared before the House Education Committee led by Tinderet MP Julius Melly.

The ministry's chief administrative secretary, Simon Kachapin, University Education and Research Principal Secretary Micheni Ntiba, and Belio Kipsang of Basic Education were present.

Mohamed said the ‘temporary ban’ was not a permanent situation and noted it would be lifted.

ALSO READ: Away with 8-4-4: Why I am looking forward to the new system

“The ban will be lifted so that children can have a chance to appeal. Resitting of the examinations also still remains an option which can be explored by the candidates,” the CS said.

The lawmakers said banning of the appeal to remark was a serious oversight.

“This is a constitutional right and the ministry must accept and reverse it. You must address this because even in universities students appeal for remarking. Why are children disallowed?" asked Matayos MP Ignatious Odanga.

Nominated MP Wilson Sossion raised the appeal question during the committee session.

The 2017 KCSE examination results show that 13 subjects recorded a drop in performance compared to 2016.

Kiswahili, biology, physics, biology for the blind, history and government, Christian religious education, business studies, art and design, agriculture, power mechanics, drawing and design, French, and home science all dropped.

KCSE candidates were examined in 31 subjects using 76 papers. Each candidate sat a minimum of seven and a maximum of nine subjects.

ALSO READ: Official warns schools on PTAs