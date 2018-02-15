Miguna Miguna's deportation is illegal, Judge Kimaru rules

| Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 11:33, Updated February 15th 2018 at 11:42 GMT +3

Self-declared National Resistance Movement General Miguna Miguna

High Court Judge Luka Kimaru on Thursday declared decision by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, IG Joseph Boinnet and DCI Kinoti to deport Miguna Miguna as illegal.

“CS Matiang’i declaration of Miguna Miguna as a foreigner and consequent deportation is declared null and void,” he ruled.

Justice Kimaru has ordered the Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa to surrender his revoked passport to the court within seven days.

On Monday, the outspoken lawyer had filed a suit at the High Court through veteran counsel John Khaminwa seeking to quash the deportation orders and reinstate his citizenship.

The case filed under a certificate of urgency lists seven respondents among them Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’I, Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa, Attorney General and officer in charge of flying squad Said Kiprotich.

More to follow...