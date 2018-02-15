Two suspects lynched in botched robbery in Waithaka area, Nairobi

| Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 09:56, Updated February 15th 2018 at 10:01 GMT +3

The men had been attacking and robbing residents when an alarm was raised.[Courtesy]

Two suspected thieves were Wednesday night lynched by a mob in Waithaka area, Nairobi.

The men had been attacking and robbing residents when an alarm was raised alerting a mob.

ALSO READ: 100 selected for annual creators fete

Dagorreti OCPD Mohamed Rashid said the mob stoned them to death before police arrived to pick the bodies.

Cases of mob justice are common and on the increase in Nairobi due to poor policing. Police discourage mob justice and warn those arrested would be charged with serious offenses.

Elsewhere, a suspected thug was shot dead as he tried to vandalise road signs in Kiangombe slums off Mombasa Road. Police said they were alerted of the incident before a team was sent there and managed to get the man.