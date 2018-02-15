Netanyahu: What happens next after corruption scam? Previous Story
Defiant Jacob Zuma quits Presidency

By Betty Njeru | Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 00:16, Updated February 15th 2018 at 00:50 GMT +3
Jacob Zuma resigns as South Africa’s President. [Photo: Courtesy]

Jacob Zuma resigned as South Africa President Wednesday night, heeding to orders by the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

This news came as a shocker to many as Zuma had stayed put over the last few days amid pressure and turmoil from ANC.

His resignation brings to an end his nine year scandal-plagued years in power.

 In a televised speech, Zuma said “ I have served South Africa to the best of my ability. I am forever grateful that they trusted me with their highest office in the land. When I accepted the deployment, I understood and undertook to subject myself to the supreme law of the land- The Constitution.” 

Yesterday,  South African Parliament rescheduled the motion of no confidence against Zuma to Thursday (today) at 2pm as he remained adamant on not resigning.

The 75-year-old who has been in office since 2009, said he disagreed with the way the ANC had shoved him toward an early exit after the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as party president in December.

More to follow.

