Gang carjacks bus, robs passengers in attack along Mombasa Road, Nairobi

| Published Wed, February 14th 2018 at 10:39, Updated February 14th 2018 at 12:36 GMT +3

A gang attacked and robbed passengers of a bus along Mombasa Road, Nairobi and robbed them of cash and valuables.

The four thugs took over the bus headed for Pipeline area and robbed passengers of their cash and other valuables before abandoning them in a dark alley.

The City Hoppa bus was headed for Pipeline when one of the passengers on board asked the driver to slow down for him to alight at Sameer Park.

Witnesses and police said three people who were standing at the bus stop forced their way into the bus commandeering it towards Enterprise Road, Jogoo Road and ended up along Outering Road while robbing the passengers of the cash and other valuables.

The gang later abandoned the passengers in a dark alley in the area and escaped with the loot in a bag.

Buruburu police boss Geoffrey Maiyek said they are holding the driver and conductor of the bus over the robbery.

“They are under interrogation as we pursue the gang behind the incident,” said Maiyek.

Police said up to Sh200,000, 43 mobile phones and other valuables were taken from the 38 passengers.

Such cases have been on the decline in the past months over police actions.

Meanwhile, two suspected thugs were Tuesday evening shot dead in a botched robbery of materials at a construction site in Kileleshwa area, Nairobi.

The deceased were part of a seven-man gang that had raided the site onboard a pick up and tried to smuggle out construction materials that were there and after chasing a watchman who was on duty. Police were alerted and rushed there killing the two while the other accomplices managed to escape on foot leaving their vehicle at the site. The other suspects are being sought and the bodies were moved to the mortuary.

And police are investigating an incident in which a 21-year-old student committed suicide in his hostel in Clayworks area, Nairobi.

The deceased was a student at the Kenyatta University. It is not clear what prompted the move. The body was discovered in the room Monday evening long after the incident had happened and moved to the mortuary. Police say they are investigating if the deceased was killed or committed suicide.