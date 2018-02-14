Fireworks in parliament as NASA MPs protest withdrawal of security and cars

| Published Wed, February 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 13th 2018 at 22:43 GMT +3

Nasa MPs addressing the media at Parliament, on Tuesday 13/02/18 [Photo by Boniface Okendo/Standard]

A heated debate ensued in Parliament yesterday over the withdrawal of security officers attached to Opposition MPs.

NASA legislators also complained to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi that official parliamentary cars used by their officials in the House had been taken away.

National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi and Minority Whip Junet Mohamed termed the decision to withdraw their security and cars an affront to independence of Parliament.

The leaders said it was discriminatory to have some MPs enjoy security privileges as others are denied the same due to their political stand.

Mbadi said the crackdown on their members would not cow them. "We will continue to keep the Jubilee administration in check."

"All MPs were elected on same terms and must enjoy all the benefits extended by their employer, the Parliamentary Service Commission," Mbadi said.

Junet told the House that vehicles belonging to Minority Leadership in both the Senate and the National Assembly were withdrawn in a crude manner.

"Some were impounded while being driven. The drivers and leaders were instructed to pick their belongings and leave. The vehicles were later towed to Vigilance House, the police headquarters," he said.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale defended the decision, saying the law does not state anywhere that MPs should be assigned security.

"The decision to assign MPs security was made by the 10th Parliament after two legislators were killed. An MP would write to the Commissioner of Police to assign them officers. The privilege has no backing in law," Duale said yesterday.

