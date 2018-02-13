Judge Odunga moved to Machakos in reshuffle that has affected 19 judges

| Published Tue, February 13th 2018 at 19:25, Updated February 13th 2018 at 19:30 GMT +3

From Left to Right, Judges George Odunga ,Joel Ngugi ,and John Mativo all of whom have been moved to new stations. [Photo by George Njunge/Standard]

Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court David Maraga has transferred 19 High Court judges in the latest reshuffle of the judiciary.

The new assignments are to take effect beginning April.

High Court Judge George Odunga will move to the Machakos as the Presiding judge. Odunga has in the recent past been under fire from a section of Jubilee politicians who have accused him of bias in his judgements.

The Nairobi chapter will now be headed by Lady Justice Pauline Namweya, previously of the Machakos High Court.

Justice John Mativo has been moved to the Judicial Review Division in Nairobi.

Justice Richard Mwongo whose present station has been the Milimani Law Courts will take hold of the Naivasha High Court.

Mwongo replaces Lady Justice Christine Meoli who will now take charge at the Kiambu High Court.

Nairobi’s Civil Division will be headed by Justice Maureen Odero who will be replaced by Justice Joel Ngugi at the Nakuru High Court.

Lady Justice Lydia Achode will preside at the Eldoret High Court, previously headed by Justice George Kimondo who has been moved to the Kisii High Court as the Presiding Judge. He will be assisted by Lady Justice Rose Ougo presently situated at the Family Division in Nairobi.

Others who have been moved include Justice Boaz Olao (Bungoma), Justice Samuel Mukunya (Kerugoya), Justice Roselyn Aburili (Bungoma), and Justice Joseph Karanja (Homabay) among others.

