Jubilee MPs oppose nomination of Sports CS Rashid Mohammed Echesa

Newly nominated Cabinet Secretary for Sports and Heritage Rashid Echesa Mohammed

Some Jubilee MPs are opposed to the inclusion of Sports and Culture cabinet secretary nominee Rashid Mohammed Echesa in the list to be debated at the National Assembly today.

The move comes after questions were raised about his academic qualifications.

During the vetting Mr Achesa presented sketchy educational qualifications.

Parliamentary Appointments Committee members have retreated to a hotel in Naivasha to finalise a report on the suitability of the nine cabinet nominees after completing the vetting.

The committee is expected to thoroughly scrutinise the nominees’ academic qualifications, integrity, conduct and track record while determining their suitability for appointment.

When Mr. Achesa appeared before the panel chaired by Speaker Justin Muturi last Friday, some questions were framed in Kiswahili while other CS nominees were interviewed in English.

The report will be tabled in the National Assembly today afternoon for approval or rejection.

NASA MPs did not participate in the vetting of the CS nominees, insisting that they do not recognise the presidency of Uhuru Kenyatta.

The opposition MPs led by National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi have vowed to boycott debating of the report on approval of CS nominees when they are presented in the House.

