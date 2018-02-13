Condoms gifts on eve of Valentine Previous Story
Kenyan arrested in India with 23Kg of gold

By Mercy Asamba | Published Tue, February 13th 2018 at 11:40, Updated February 13th 2018 at 12:35 GMT +3
[Courtesy]

A 29-year old Kenya Airways crew member was on Monday arrested in India with 23kg of gold valued at about Sh100 million.

 Abdalla Ali Said, who was allegedly supposed to hand over the gold to Ibrahim Ali Hussein, was able to pass by the tight security at the airport with the gold bars unnoticed.

Being a crew member, Said was not physically frisked but only his luggage was checked by the security personnel at the airport.

According to The Times of India, the gold seizure which is the biggest ever to be seized in India, was hidden in a waist belt and knee-cap supports. Said had tried to check into a five-star hotel near the international airport when Mumbai police arrested him.

The alarm was raised by the hotel staff who was suspicious of his movements upon arrival on Monday.

“The hotel staff got suspicious when they found Hussein walking around with Said after the latter checked in. The staff immediately alerted the police,” said Mumbai police.

Police handed over custody of the two suspects to airport customs.

