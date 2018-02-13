Boy, 5, dies after falling from fourth floor of flat in Embakasi

| Published Tue, February 13th 2018 at 08:19, Updated February 13th 2018 at 08:23 GMT +3

Highrise buildings in Pipeline Estate.[File, Standard]

A five-year-old boy died after he fell from the fourth floor of a building in Pipeline Estate. Police and witnesses said the boy was playing with his friends when he slipped and fell head first, dying on the spot on Sunday.

Efforts to resuscitate him did not bear fruit. The body was taken to City Mortuary. Police said they were conducting investigations to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In Mukuru Kwa Njenga, a 19-year-old man, committed suicide after a quarrel with his girlfriend.

ALSO READ: Two Busia minors burnt in house fire

Neighbours told police the man had complained that the girlfriend had left him after they disagreed. The body was found hanging in his house long after the incident and taken to the mortuary. Elsewhere, police are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a 23-year-old woman in a police cell at Tasia Police Station.

Judith Atieno, a mother of a four-month-old baby, died on February 3, hours after she had been booked there for alleged child abuse. She was locked up after a mob frogmarched her to the station, claiming she had abused her stepchild.