Uhuru appoints Lawrence Ntoye Lenayapa ambassador to Netherlands

| Published Tue, February 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 12th 2018 at 20:27 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated three more principal secretaries.

He named a former director of administration in the Office of the President, Joseph Wairagu Irungu, the principal secretary in the Ministry of Water and Sanitation while Charles Hinga Mwaura was named the new PS for Housing and Urban Development in the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, and Urban Development.

ALSO READ: Raila’s fury at US, EU envoys

Also nominated is Kevit Desai as PS for Vocational and Technical Training (TVET) under the Ministry of Education. Dr Desai served as the chairman of the Permanent Working Group on TVET in Kenya.

DEPARTMENTAL COMMITTEES

The President also appointed former State House comptroller Lawrence Ntoye Lenayapa ambassador to The Netherlands.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, in letters dated February 7 and February 9, informed the Speaker of the National Assembly about the nominations, paving the way for their vetting.

National Assembly Leader of Majority Aden Duale yesterday said the vetting could be done today.

Unlike Cabinet secretaries, PSs are vetted by the respective departmental committees that oversight their dockets.

ALSO READ: Jubilee welcomes envoys demands