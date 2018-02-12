Governor Ojaamong seeks answers to health services shortage Previous Story
Court upholds election of Busia Governor Ojaamong

By Hillary Orinde | Published Mon, February 12th 2018 at 11:51, Updated February 12th 2018 at 11:56 GMT +3
Governor Sospeter Ojaamong at a past function [File, Standard]

A Busia Court has dismissed the election petition challenging the win of Busia governor Sospeter Ojaamong.

Judge Kiarie Waweru ruled that Peter Odima Khasamule failed to prove his case and directed him to pay a cost of Sh12 million.

The money will be shared among the County Returning Officer, Ojaamong and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The court had earlier ordered that all proceeding for the day will be delayed to allow for the delivery of the judgement.

“Due to the interest the case generates in the county and subject to the space in court, all other sittings shall start at 10.30am to allow for delivery of the same without interference to the other court processes by members of the public who are interested in the outcome,” read part of the notice from Deputy Registrar.

More to follow.

Governor Sospeter Ojaamong
election petitions
busia county

