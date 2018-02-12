Lawyer Harun Ndubi denies drunk driving, released on Sh30, 000 bail

| Published Mon, February 12th 2018 at 11:03, Updated February 12th 2018 at 11:33 GMT +3

Lawyer Harun Ndubi of the Kenya Human Rights Commission during the presidential petition.[photo by Edward Kiplimo/Standard]

Human Rights Lawyer Harun Ndubi has this morning been charged with causing traffic obstruction, drunken driving and failing to take instructions from a police officer.

The lawyer who appeared at the Milimani Law courts before Resident Magistrate Electer Riany, denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh30, 000.

Ndubi was arrested yester night in a traffic incident near State House Gate D.

Police said he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Ndubi was headed home when he stopped at the site and slept after being overwhelmed by whatever he had consumed, police explained.

When police arrived, he told them he suspected that he had been drugged, a narrative other human rights activists are sustaining.

Nairobi police boss Japheth Koome said the lawyer was overly drunk at the time of the arrest. He was then taken to Kileleshwa Police Station.