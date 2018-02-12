Lupita’s Valentine’s gift to Kenyans Previous Story
KFCB boss puts matatus screening pornographic videos on notice

By Anyango Otieno | Published Mon, February 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 11th 2018 at 23:40 GMT +3

The Kenya Film Classification Board is cracking down on public service vehicles screening pornographic content.

According to the board CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, the crackdown follows complaints from the public.

According to the board, some of the PSVs have become a nuisance screening, obscene content and playing loud music, violating the rights of passengers.

Operators who wish to continue screening videos will have to get a licence at a cost of Sh2,000.

RELATED TOPICS:
kfcb
ezekiel mutua
porn
acting porn
nairobi

