We’ll not recognise Uhuru, Raila tells envoys

| Published Mon, February 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 12th 2018 at 11:49 GMT +3

NASA leader Raila Odinga has asked US Ambassador Robert Godec and 10 other envoys to keep off Kenyan affairs.

Raila accused the envoys of failing to address electoral injustice and meddling in Kenya's political affairs.

“The envoys have no moral authority to lecture Kenyans on democracy and rule of law after aiding electoral theft in the August polls,” said Raila.

He added: “Stop the hypocrisy. We know you are just interested in trade so you can loot the country and stash the resources in your own countries. Kenya is an independent country and we will solve our problems our own way.”

Raila was addressing residents of Kijiji village that was razed down in Langata’s Southlands on Sunday.

“They gave a clean bill of health to the electoral commission’s preparations ahead of the October 26 repeat polls even after chairman Wafula Chebukati stated otherwise.”

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who is also NASA co-principal, was less abrasive, saying the demands on the envoys are weighty and require the coalition to deliberate on them.

“This is a matter we have to deliberate on. I can’t conclusively respond to this now,” said Kalonzo.

But Senate Minority Whip Mutula Kilonzo Junior wondered why the envoys were making demands and at the same time indicating their intention to broker negotiations. “In negotiations, the arbiter remains neutral. They cannot issue demands to either side,” he said.

National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi said they would sign a petition to the US Parliament demanding that Godec be recalled.

Source of problem

“NASA MPs will demand that Godec be removed from Kenya because he has become a source of problem in our politics,” said Mbadi.

“If they are honest, then they must tell this regime to uphold the rule of law, freedom of media and respect the Judiciary. They should be ashamed to tell us to recognise a regime that cannot obey court orders, arrests opposition leaders and withdraw their security.”

Mbadi added: “Why haven’t they condemned Uhuru over humiliation of Minority leadership in Parliament? Why do they want us to recognise a regime that does not recognise the minority leadership?”

Raila noted eight days to the repeat polls, Chebukati said he could not guarantee a credible poll due to divisions at IEBC.

“Godec and Hailey supported electoral injustice. Two days before the polls, they admitted they were satisfied with the preparations when Chebukati had said otherwise. We don’t need advice from Godec because they have shown that they are partisan,” said Raila.

Raila said the envoys were determined to subvert the journey towards democratisation.

He went on: “Kenyans don’t tell them who the President of US should be or who the Prime Minister of UK should be. They should also not tell Kenyans who they should recognise as their President. Kenyans know their president.”

On Saturday, 11 foreign envoys, Godec, Hailey, Jutta Frasch (Germany), Alison Chartres (Australia), Sarah Hradecky (Canada), Mette Knudsen (Denmark), Anna Jardfelt (Sweden), Victor Conrad Ronneberg (Norway), Frans Makken (Neherland), Tarja Fernanandez (Finland) and Kim Ramoneda (France), asked Raila to recognise the election of President Kenyatta before any dialogue could take place.

Partisan politics

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang, MPs, Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja), James Nyikal (Seme) and Samuel Atandi (Alego) accused the envoys of playing partisan politics.

Busia ODM secretary Innocent Oluku told the envoys to tell IEBC to open the server to ascertain who won the August presidential election.

Kisumu East MP Shakeel Shabbir dismissed the envoys, saying “They have never supported our interests. They are only pushing for their interests including tenders.”