Contempt of court risks sliding Kenya into disorder

| Published Sun, February 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 10th 2018 at 22:35 GMT +3

Kenya could fast be sliding into anarchy following successive incidents where the State has ignored or defied court orders. Lawyers have warned that citizens could follow in disregarding orders given by the judicial officers, taking up after government officials. A breakdown of civil order would have major implications including heightened crime.

In extreme cases of civil disorder including in Africa, several governments have been disbanded. Chief Justice David Maraga has stepped into the ongoing conversation, warning that taking the orders was not optional irrespective of who is involved. Isaac Okero, the President of the Law Society of Kenya described the disregard of court orders as a big challenge.

“There is no question that our nation faces perhaps the greatest challenge to the rule of law in recent times with the violation of rights and the brazen disregard of court orders by State and public officers,’’ Okero said. His views are shared by fellow lawyers.

“We need to confront the Executive and Police in particular…All Court proceedings should go on uninterrupted,” Nelson Havi said. Chief Justice Maraga has spoken of the “worrying developments” in the administration of justice where directives given by judges and magistrates were ignored.

“The recent disregard of court orders is an act that is not only inimical to the rule of law but is also completely at odds with Kenya’s constitutional outlook,” Maraga said. Contempt of court by State officers is not new in Kenya but has been aggravated in the past week following the widening political divide between the Jubilee administration and the Raila Odinga-led Opposition. Peter Gacheru, a Master’s degree in Law at the University of Nairobi, studied the runaway prevalence of contempt of court by public officers in a thesis in 2014. He reported gaps in the law on contempt of court and recommended legislation that should clearly provide for punishment of offenders. Enforcement of the orders have mostly been hampered by the conflict of interest where the police officers who should execute the directives are often under the authority of the lawbreakers. Last week, for instance, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet was sued contempt of court after failing to produce a suspect his juniors were holding in custody.

Should the courts cite him guilty and sentence him, it is very unlikely that his junior officers would arrest him. Boinnet is under fire from legislators affiliated with the Opposition for issuing illegal directives to his juniors to arrest their colleagues.