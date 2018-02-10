Song and dance as Raila lands in Kisumu for the first time after being ‘sworn in’

| Published Sat, February 10th 2018 at 20:23, Updated February 10th 2018 at 21:03 GMT +3

People's president Raila Odinga consult with Vihiga senator George Khaniri during a funeral in Vihiga on 10/2/2018. [Photo/Eric Lungai]

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga landed in Kisumu on Saturday for the first time after he was sworn in office as the People's President to an arousing welcome.

Anxious crowds even dared him now to go ahead and name his cabinet soon, with the State threats notwithstanding but he brushed off their concerns.

Shouts of king! King! Our President! rented the air as he addressed ecstatic and jubilant crowds seeing him for the first time in his home since he took oath.

Some even struggled to break the tight security cordon to shake hands of the jovial 'people's president' as he smiled and waved back at them happily.

Raila was wildly cheered as his helicopter touched down briefly at the Kisumu International Airport enroute to the first public social function in Western Kenya.

Although, he did not want to speak, the huge crowds that milled around his chopper forced him to speak of the arbitrary arrest of leaders who graced his oath ceremony.

Raila maintained that he was not after anything but fighting for electoral justice that will restore the regressing democracy in Kenya occasioned by autocratic leadership.

He claimed that deporting of the self proclaimed National Resistance Movement General Miguna Miguna was a gross violation of his rights as is enunciated in the law.

''Matiangi is ignorant of the law. How do you ban a non registered outfit. NRM is in the minds of the people and not formally registered. The ban is inconsequential,'' he added

He claimed that police had no constitutional obligation to harass, subdue and oppress Nasa supporters in the pursuit of democratic tenets other than to protect them.

Raila recalled the nine years he was detained without trial by the state saying that he had already paid the price of democracy that Kenyans are now craving for.

He also warned that if the people resort to mass action to push for their democratic rights, then it would be worse and the state had better listen to the dissenting voices demand.

He was welcomed by the Deputy governor Dr Mathews Owili, Western Regional Nasa coordinator Khalid Njiraini , Coordinator Nyanza Bob Madanji and a host of MPs.