681 young women to benefit from Sh50 million US President’s emergency plan

By Kepher Otieno | Published Sun, February 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 10th 2018 at 19:23 GMT +3
US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief project

At least 681 young women will benefit from Sh50 million US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief project aimed at reducing HIV infections.

The programme dubbed 'Dreams' is being implemented through the African Centre for Women, Information and Communications Technology (ACWICT) and targets women aged 19-24. ACWICT programme manager Boniface Odhiambo said:

“Thé programme targets young women by providing life, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills.’’

