ODM seeks to increase county assembly presence following court nullification

| Published Sun, February 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 10th 2018 at 19:18 GMT +3

ODM leader Raila Odinga

ODM is strategising to win seats in by-elections set to take place in two wards in Kisumu County should losers of poll petitions fail to file an appeal in 14 days.

The party wants to reclaim Central Nyakach and East Kano/Wawidhi wards which it lost to Ford Kenya and an independent candidate, respectively.

ALSO READ: Chaos as MCAs differ over committee posts

ODM county chairman Kennedy Ajwang said they were working on a strategy to ensure the party maintains majority MCAs in the county assembly. Mr Ajwang said they are mobilising support at the grassroots.

A magistrate's court nullified the election of Kano/Wawidhi MCA Kennedy Agengo and Central Nyakach MCA Philemon Ojuok (Ford-K). Mr Ojuok has vowed to reclaim the seat while Mr Agengo has filed a notice of appeal.