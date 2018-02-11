ODM eyes ward seats in by-elections Next Story
Crackdown on NASA leaders to continue, vows Boinnet Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Pupil shot and injured as bandits strike Kerio valley

By Fred Kibor | Published Sun, February 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 10th 2018 at 19:13 GMT +3
An armed Pokot man spotted at Kapau in Tiaty Baringo County on November 10,2017 . Over 20 youth from Tiaty have decided to shun Banditry and vowed to end cattle rustling.Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard

A Standard Four pupil is recuperating in hospital after he was shot in the stomach following a bandit attack in Sambalat village, Kerio Valley.

Denis Kimutai, 10, a pupil at Genesis Academy in Endo, Marakwet East, was hit by a stray bullet after raiders engaged local Kenya Police Reservists (KPRs) in a fierce gunfight.

ALSO READ: Ticking time bomb as scenic Kerio Valley becomes a deathtrap

His father, Alex Chepkonga, said a bullet went through his son’s arm and pierced his abdomen, where it was lodged. He is undergoing treatment at Kapsowar Mission Hospital. 

At least 10 people have been killed in Kerio Valley in the past month following renewed cattle rustling. Scores others are still nursing gunshot wounds in and out of hospitals. 

RELATED TOPICS:
Kerio valley
bandit attack
Sambalat village

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

School closed down following insecurity

School closed down following insecurity

Kerio Valley families displaced by fluorspar firm to get compensation

Kerio Valley families displaced by fluorspar firm to get compensation

Six people killed in Kerio valley bandit attacks

Six people killed in Kerio valley bandit attacks

High bride price behind cattle rustling in volatile region, say leaders

High bride price behind cattle rustling in volatile region, say leaders

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited