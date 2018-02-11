Pupil shot and injured as bandits strike Kerio valley

A Standard Four pupil is recuperating in hospital after he was shot in the stomach following a bandit attack in Sambalat village, Kerio Valley.
Denis Kimutai, 10, a pupil at Genesis Academy in Endo, Marakwet East, was hit by a stray bullet after raiders engaged local Kenya Police Reservists (KPRs) in a fierce gunfight.
His father, Alex Chepkonga, said a bullet went through his son’s arm and pierced his abdomen, where it was lodged. He is undergoing treatment at Kapsowar Mission Hospital.
At least 10 people have been killed in Kerio Valley in the past month following renewed cattle rustling. Scores others are still nursing gunshot wounds in and out of hospitals.