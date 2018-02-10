Kanu leaders dismiss claims of being left out in Jubilee government

| Published Sat, February 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 9th 2018 at 22:51 GMT +3

FROM LEFT: Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat,lawyer Kimutai Bosek and Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno at Emurua Dikirr trading centre grounds during celebrations after the court dismissed the election petition against the MP. [Robert Kiplagat, Standard]

Two Kanu leaders have dismissed claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta left out the party in Cabinet appointments saying they were still hopeful that some members shall be nominated to the remaining slots.

The leaders led by party secretary general Nick Salat and Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno said Kanu is an affiliate of the ruling Jubilee Party and there was no worry over government positions.

Speaking at Emurua Dikirr trading centre during a fete to celebrate Mr Ng’eno’s victory after a poll petition filed by David Keter (Jubilee) was dismissed, the leaders asked the President to consider South Rift in the remaining slots as an appreciation for the overwhelming support of residents in last polls.

“As Kanu we are and shall continue being loyal to Jubilee even if we were forgotten in the Cabinet slots. We saw CCM, PNU get something and we are yet to get anything but we hope we shall get something in the remaining positions,” said Mr Salat.

Sponsored petition

The secretary general passed greetings from the party leader Baringo Senator Gideon Moi to residents.

Ng’eno accused some Jubilee leaders of sponsoring the election petition against him but said he was confident he would have been re-elected if the court had nullified his win.

“After the Supreme Court nullified Uhuru Kenyatta’s win, he approached me to campaign for him and I did it whole-heatedly and he got over 22,000 votes in my constituency. I was however taken aback when I realised a petition against me had been filed by my Jubilee competitor,” he said.

The MP thanked his lawyer Kimutai Bosek for putting up a spirited fight in court and asked President Kenyatta not to forget the Kipsigis in his Cabinet.

He dismissed claims of bad blood with Deputy President William Ruto saying he was ready to work with him.

