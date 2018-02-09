Rescue efforts wind down at quake-hit Taiwan city, seven still missing Next Story
Republican lawmaker delayed funding bill for hours to protest expected deficit increase

By Reuters | Published Fri, February 9th 2018 at 10:13, Updated February 9th 2018 at 10:20 GMT +3
The U.S. Senate Photo:Courtesy

The U.S. Senate voted on Friday to move forward on legislation to end a government shutdown, after a single Republican lawmaker delayed the funding bill for hours to protest an expected increase in the U.S. deficit.

The procedural vote limited debate on a bill that would fund the government through March 23 and increase spending limits over a two-year period.

Clearing the procedural hurdle is a key test of support for the bill and indicates likely passage in another Senate vote soon.

