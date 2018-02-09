County to establish body to conserve three major lakes Next Story
Nyongo's absence stalls case of family inheritance row

By Harold Odhiambo | Published Fri, February 9th 2018 at 09:23, Updated February 9th 2018 at 09:26 GMT +3
Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o addressing residents during the Groundbreaking of the Sh27 Million Milk Chilling Plant in Shauri Moyo Estate in Muhoroni Sub County on 8-12-2017 (Phillip Orwa, Standard]

The High Court has ordered Governor Anyang’ Nyong'o and his sister Nyagoy Nyong’o to respond by March 5 to a case in which they have been sued over property worth Sh200 million.

 Suing the two are the governor's nephews, who are demanding a share of Prof Nyong’o's father Hesbon Shimei's estate. The governor is in the US and his absence has stalled the case.

There has also been an attempt to settle out of court. Applicants Geoffrey Omondi Nyong’o and Kenneth Odhiambo Okuthe sued the two for leaving some relatives out of the list of beneficiaries to his father’s estate. Mr Shimei died on November 10, 2006, without a will. 

They said the two had neglected children of the late Margaret Awuor Dick and Judith Nyong’o, both daughters of Shimei.

