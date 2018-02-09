Man killed for stealing 4Kgs of maize Previous Story
Ojaamong holds crisis meeting with pharmacists over declining health services

By Ignatius Odanga | Published Fri, February 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 8th 2018 at 23:40 GMT +3
Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong during his swearing-in- ceremony at the Busia Stadium. [Photo/Standard]

Governor Sospeter Ojaamong yesterday held a meeting with pharmacists to address challenges facing the health sector in the county.

Among issues discussed, in the four-hour meeting, were shortage of staff and drugs and the need to equip the county laboratory.

Mr Ojaamong said the meeting was prompted by complaints from the public. He acknowledged that many patients were seeking treatment in neighbouring counties, particularly at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

The governor attributed drug shortage to last year's election politics that saw the Kenya Medical Supply Agency (Kemsa) cut distribution. He said there was an urgent need for all medical facilities in the county to re-stock.

“We do not have enough drugs in our hospitals but we have agreed to engage Kemsa so that they can resume supplies,” he said.

He said his administration had set aside cash to hire more staff. “We have budgeted to hire more doctors and clinical officers so that our people get the medical attention they need,” said Ojaamong.

The governor announced plans to revamp mortuaries at the county referral and in all sub-county hospitals following public complaints.

