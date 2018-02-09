Woman terror suspect arrested in Kilifi

| Published Fri, February 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 8th 2018 at 23:12 GMT +3

Saidia Matani, 44 who was arrested in front of a bank along Biashara Street in Kilifi town on Wednesday, February 7, 2018. [Photo by Maureen Ongala/Standard]

Police in Kilifi are holding a woman they claim to be a terrorist.

Kilifi County Commissioner Magu Mutindika said the 44-year-old woman was arrested outside the local branch of NIC Bank on Biashara Street yesterday at noon after she declined to be searched.

Mutindika said the woman was found with three passports belonging to three different people and will be presented to detectives for further interrogations.

“We have issues of terrorism everywhere and it is our responsibility to ensure that we address the matter," he said.

According to a witness, the woman dressed in a buibui was spotted on the street moving up and down from one bank to another while making calls.

The witness further said the woman did not want the police manning bank to search her.

“We suspect that she was hiding something under her clothes because she was went wild and did not want anyone to be near her,” said the witness.