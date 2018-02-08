Six arrested in Kisii over hate speech

| Published Thu, February 8th 2018 at 13:43, Updated February 8th 2018 at 14:22 GMT +3

Six people among them some county Government staff are being held at Kisii Central Police station over hate speech.

The suspects were picked Wednesday evening from a Hotel in the town and locked up at the station as police carry out further investigations.

Those arrested include; Josephat Nyaberi, Paul Ochora, Rodgers Onyancha, Paul Makini, Benard Nyamwaro and Denis Mosoti.

Area OCPD Mr Francis Nguli said they will be taken to court after the end of investigations.

"Investigations are still going on and we are still looking for more others who have gone into hiding. We have reliable information that they have been involved in several hate speech incidents," Mr Nguli said.

He said they following crucial leads that may lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects.

He added:" All those remaining must be arrested. We have crucial leads to enable arrest and prosecute them.”

Mr Nguli said the suspects had made utterances likely to cause a breach of peace to in the country.

Mr Nguli said the crackdown on individuals and bloggers posting inciting messages online will go on for days to come.

He warned those using the social media irresponsibly to desist saying the law will catch up with them. “The war on those misusing social media continues,” he warned.

