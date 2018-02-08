International Commission of Jurists threatens legal action against public officers

| Published Thu, February 8th 2018 at 11:07, Updated February 8th 2018 at 11:13 GMT +3

The International Commission Of Jurists. Prof Crawford addresses the ICJ and ILF event on the next 50 years of international law

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) has threatened legal action against public officers who disregard court orders.

The commission is considering filing petitions against individual officers at the High Court, saying State and public officials would be held personally liable for contempt of court orders.

ALSO READ: Ahmednasir: Miguna should not have been charged

“The corporate veil under which they act can be lifted with individualised consequences, including declarations of unsuitability to continue holding or ever holding public positions in Kenya,” said ICJ Chairman Kelvin Mugeni.

The law experts cited failure by the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Criminal Investigations to produce Miguna Miguna in court as ordered by Justice Luka Kimaru.

“The manner in which security agents have aided and abetted Executive inaction is unjustifiable,” said ICJ Vice Chairman Patrick Ngunjiri.

The jurists want President Uhuru Kenyatta to restrain his officials from disobeying court orders.