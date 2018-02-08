Song and dance as court upholds MP win

| Published Thu, February 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 7th 2018 at 22:54 GMT +3

Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno (center) during the rulling. [Robert Kiplagat, Standard]

A court has upheld the election victory of Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno.

The court declared Mr Ng’eno the duly elected MP and found that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) conducted free and fair elections whose turnout was impressive at 80 per cent.

ALSO READ: Muriithi's poll victory upheld by High Court

There was song and dance outside the court as Ng’eno's supporters celebrated the ruling favouring the vocal lawmaker.

The court ordered the petitioner, David Keter, to pay Sh3 million, which will be shared equally between Ng’eno, the returning officer and IEBC.

Fresh election

Justice Justus Bwonong’a of the High Court in Narok said Mr Keter wanted the court to declare Ng’eno invalidly elected, the parliamentary election at the constituency declared null and void, a fresh election to be conducted and the costs of the case to be incurred by the respondents.

The petitioner had accused Ng’eno of violence and voter intimidation during the election but his key witnesses were found to have lied, with some issuing contradictory statements.

Keter, who garnered 13,707 votes against Ng’eno's 16,098, also enjoined Constituency Returning Officer Lilian Okoth and IEBC in the case.

Keter had claimed that the election was interfered with in three wards - Mogondo, Ololmasani and Ilkerin.

ALSO READ: MP admits agent didn't sign forms