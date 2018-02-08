Observe rule of law, MPs tell Uhuru

| Published Thu, February 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 7th 2018 at 22:42 GMT +3

Nasa Co principal Moses Wetang'ula addressing opposition supporters at Namubila location, Sirisia constituency. [Photo by Nathan Ochunge/Standard]

The Opposition has given President Uhuru Kenyatta two days to stop the ongoing blatant defiance of court orders and flagrant abuse of power, failing which it would declare a state of civil disobedience.

More than 10 National Super Alliance (NASA) MPs yesterday said they would by the weekend ask all Opposition supporters to stop cooperating with any government agency and ignore the law until the Government stops the arbitrary arrest of leaders critical of Uhuru's leadership.

Led by National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi, the MPs said it was increasingly becoming difficult for citizens to obey the law when the Government has "effectively suspended the rule of law and buried the Constitution without declaring so."

The leaders described Tuesday night's deportation of self-declared general of the now-proscribed National Resistance Movement, Miguna Miguna, as 'the height of impunity' by the Jubilee regime.

They said the deportation was in complete contravention of articles 14, 16, and 17 of the Constitution protecting citizens by birth against their right being stripped from them.

"Kenya is a democracy and not anarchy and if this trend does not stop immediately, then beginning this weekend, we shall ask all currently law-abiding citizens to stop obeying those laws, stop cooperating with law enforcement agencies, and stop cooperating with the Government and government agencies," he said.

The leaders further claimed that there were plots to assassinate Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati and his Embakasi East counterpart, Babu Owino.

The MPs said the Jubilee regime's plan was to weaken the Judiciary and intimidate Opposition leaders by arresting and detaining them without trial.

National Minority Whip Junet Mohammed described the treatment of Miguna as 'detention without trial'.

