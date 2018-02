| Published Wed, February 7th 2018 at 16:07, Updated February 7th 2018 at 16:10 GMT +3

UNICEF estimates that around 16,000 children are currently fighting or working as porters with armed groups in South Sudan, including the national army. It says that more than 800 have been recruited this year alone.

More than 300 child soldiers have been released in South Sudan's war-torn region of Yambio, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

The aid agency said the initiative was under a programme to help reintegrate them into society.

Of the 311 children freed by armed groups, 87 were girls, the UN Mission in South Sudan said.

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011.