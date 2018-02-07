Kalonzo ready to be sworn in any time

| Published Wed, February 7th 2018 at 08:27, Updated February 7th 2018 at 08:31 GMT +3

Wiper party leader and NASA Principal Kalonzo Musyoka 06/01/18 [photo/Willis Awandu]

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has insisted that his skipping of the January 30 swearing-in was a strategy and not an act of cowardice.

Coming against the backlash from National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders and supporters who have accused him of betrayal, Kalonzo insisted that he was still committed to the oath, although at a later date.

ALSO READ: Jubilee ignores NASA's exit in Cabinet vetting

“Raila was to take the oath alone. This was our strategy that he would take it alone and I would take mine on another date. I am still committed to taking the oath even now,” said Mr Kalonzo.

He said there had been attempts to divide the Opposition using crude and unorthodox ways, including attacking his home.

The NASA co-principal accused the police of trying to divert attention on the attack at his home and accusing Makadara MP George Aladwa of being behind the attack.

Mr Aladwa has denied the allegations, saying he was in Mombasa attending a parliamentary committee meeting at the time it happened.

Yesterday after more than five hours of Wiper’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, Kalonzo dismissed allegations that his absence at the ‘swearing-in’ of the ‘people’s president’ was a sign of discord in NASA.

He reaffirmed Wiper’s commitment to the values and principles espoused by NASA leaders.

“Wiper is in NASA to stay. We have had a meeting to look at the post-swearing-in. The commitment is there and however much they try to sow seeds of discord, they will not succeed,” said Kalonzo.

At the same time the former vice president accused Jubilee of driving the country into anarchy and using 'colonial tendencies' to deal with dissent.

ALSO READ: Why Miguna wears his signature white cap

Kalonzo said the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led Jubilee administration had perfected the art of not obeying court orders and violating human rights.

“We must condemn Jubilee in the strongest terms possible for taking the country back to the colonial period and acting with impunity. Jubilee must know that everybody is subject to the law,” said Kalonzo.

He condemned the way Miguna Miguna had been handled.

“If they are fully in control of the Government, why are they panicking that much. You arrest Miguna in Nairobi, hide him in Kiambu, and later present him in Kajiado and then later in Nairobi. Why are they panicking?” asked Kalonzo.