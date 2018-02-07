Wiper leader Kalonzo says he is ready for ‘swearing-in’ as people's deputy president

| Published Wed, February 7th 2018 at 00:20, Updated February 7th 2018 at 00:15 GMT +3

National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has weighed on his planned 'swearing-in' as Raila Odinga promised Kenyans on January 30.

According to Kalonzo, plans are underway to ensure that he takes 'oath' as the people's deputy president as soon as possible.

The Wiper Party leader, however, did not give a timeline on when the event will take place.

He further threw a jibe at his critics indicating that he is not a coward and is ready to move the country forward.

"We do not want to issue empty dates and then we do not swear in. The commitment is still there, and how I wish I could be sworn-in even now. I am not a coward. We are ready to move this country forward. We have all sacrificed for it,” vowed Kalonzo.

The NASA chief also dismissed reports indicating that the coalition is disintegrating. He said Raila, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula are still committed to ensure that the Opposition remains intact.

"We are strong as NASA. We do not fear. Skipping the event was a plan. We will not retreat. Our opponents are not within NASA. We are more than ever before committed to the unity of NASA," said Kalonzo.

Kalonzo was speaking at the Wiper party headquarters in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Before Raila’s swearing-in, Kalonzo had explained his hesitance to pull the trigger on the event as informed by a concern for Kenya’s stability.

The former Prime Minister on the other hand publicly differed with him on this point; stating that the time for dialogue had passed.

Kalonzo pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta to change his mind and agree to sit down with the Opposition group in the interest of electoral reforms.

During the oath ceremony on January 30 at Uhuru Park, Raila held a green Bible to his right arm and was sandwiched by Miguna Miguna and Siaya Senator James Orengo.

He recited his ‘oath of office’ before thousands of NASA supporters that thronged the recreational park.

“I Raila Amolo Odinga in full realisation of the high calling to assume the office of the people’s president of the Republic of Kenya, do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the people and the Republic of Kenya; that I will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of Kenya, as by law established, and all other laws of the Republic as adopted by the people of Kenya; that I will protect and uphold sovereignty, integrity and dignity of the people of Kenya. So help me God.” he carefully said.

Speaking shortly after taking ‘oath’, Raila said the event marked the end of electoral injustice in Kenya, adding that Kalonzo would be ‘sworn-in’ at a later date.

Wetang’ula and Mudavadi were also missing as Raila ‘took oath’.

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata said that Raila has not been arrested because he did not commit a crime on January 30.

According to Mr Kang'ata, the Opposition chief did not take oath as the President of the Republic Kenya but the people’s president.

He added that the recent series of arrests of NASA leaders have been effected because of their inciting statements.

“Mr Odinga has not committed any crime. If he had violated the law, he would have been arrested. He did not take oath as the President of the Republic. There are many presidents in this country such as university student leaders.

"People are being arrested because they are misleading him and making inciting utterances,” the senator stated.

Lawyers and political analysts have also weighed in on the controversial Opposition event with divided opinions.