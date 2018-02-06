Ombudsman accuses government of disregarding court orders, abuse of power

| Published Tue, February 6th 2018 at 11:34, Updated February 6th 2018 at 12:36 GMT +3

Dr. Miguna Miguna

The Ombudsman has raised concern over recent incidences of disobeying court orders by the National Government and its agencies and crackdown on persons alleged to have breached the law.

In a press statement Tuesday morning, The Commission on Administrative Justice, also known as the The Office of the Ombudsman, accused government of gross abuse of power in disregarding court orders and using police to evade and block service (of the orders).

“Some of these cases include the reinstatement of the Director General of the Communications Authority of Kenya, Francis W. Wangusi; restoration of television transmission for Royal Media (Citizen TV), Nation Media Group (NTV) and the Standard Group (KTN); and the release of lawyer Dr. Miguna Miguna. These acts constitute improper conduct and demonstrate impunity, undermine the Constitution and democratic governance, and sets a bad precedent,” read part of statement.

The Ombudsman noted that if unchecked, the impunity would permeate other facets of governance.

The Commission is now calling upon Cabinet Secretary Information, Communication and Technology; CS Interior and Coordination of National Government; the Attorney General; Inspector General of Police; Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations; the Director of Public Prosecutions; and the Board of the Communications Authority of Kenya to comply with the relevant court orders.

It is also demanding that public officers be held personally liable for their actions and indemnify tax payers in the event the government is found liable for damages.