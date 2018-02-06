Lupita film to premiere in Kisumu

| Published Tue, February 6th 2018 at 10:02, Updated February 6th 2018 at 10:05 GMT +3

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o in a new movie Black Panther to premiere in theatres February 2018

Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o is set for a red carpet reception in her hometown of Kisumu when her new movie, 'Black Panther,' premiers next week.

Lupita announced her trip to Kenya through a post on her Facebook page.

The post was accompanied by a photo of her with her father, Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o, her mother Dorothy and brother Peter Anyang Nyong'o Jr.

“Yesterday I graced 'Black Panther' premiere in Los Angeles. Kisumu has been chosen to host the same event on February 13, 2018. Come all and share some light moments,” read Lupita's message.

In the movie, Lupita plays a major role, starring as Nakia, a high-ranking member of the Wakanda royal family.

The story also sees Lupita and Danai Gurira (Okoye) spending most of the time beside Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther).

The film makers have included several women and even have an all-women group of Special Forces bodyguards.

In a trailer available online, 'Black Panther' is full of powerful images, with the characters dressed in traditional African royalty regalia.

Film producers Marvel Cinematic Universe have been praised for their bold move to have a black super-hero.

"What I love about this film is it teaches that each one of us is unique. We all have our own sense of power and our own agency. And we hold our space without being pitted against each other," Lupita told the Gamespot online magazine in an interview.

Lupita was the first-ever black African to win an Oscar Award for her superb portrayal of Patsy in Steve McQueen’s '12 Years A Slave.'

"Most of the times, there are few women in some of these films and men go against each other. I think that's a very, very powerful message to send to children, both male and female," she said.

"This is a great moment for film makers in Kisumu and beyond. We are happy Lupita has decided to launch the movie in Kisumu, the citadel of arts,” said an excited Obat Masira, chairman of the Lake Victoria Basin Film Makers Guild.