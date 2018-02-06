Kalonzo, Mudavadi keep low profile Previous Story
NASA wants US to recall Ambassador Robert Godec

By Godfrey Ombogo | Published Tue, February 6th 2018 at 08:20, Updated February 6th 2018 at 12:47 GMT +3
United States Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec

The Donald Trump administration should recall Ambassador Robert Godec immediately because he no longer represents the interest of America in Kenya, the National Super Alliance (NASA) has said.

National Assembly Public Accounts Committee Chairman Opiyo Wandayi alleged the envoy presented a skewed and misleading picture that demonised NASA and its leader Raila Odinga, but glorified Jubilee Party and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“If President Trump fails to act on our demand, we may be forced to petition the US Senate to take action against this ambassador who has turned rogue,” said Mr Wandayi.

Separately, Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua said it was more worrying that Mr Godec was quiet as the Government disobeyed court orders to switch back on three TV stations and release arrested politicians.

