Did State influence Miguna's arrest and detention by police?

| Published Tue, February 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 5th 2018 at 23:49 GMT +3

From my observation of the political undertaking in Kenya in the past Constitution under one party rule and after promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, I can categorically tell that the illegal detainment of Miguna Miguna is influenced by powerful individuals in the Executive.

That needs no magic. The police are merely being given orders by the kings of the day and they shudder while obeying them. Police hold a very humble position in society to the extent that they can hardly defy a court order. We have seen them obey many court orders in the past. There was nothing stopping them from obeying the one issued by Justice James Wakiaga over Miguna’s release.

Miguna had convinced the judge that the mode of his arrest was torturous and he stood to suffer should he be confined. The judge found it prudent to release him on bond but the police defied the order. You will be a visitor in Kenya to believe that they acted on their own will. Miguna’s arrest and placement in custody at an undisclosed location where he cannot be seen by lawyers emanated from his swearing-in of Raila Odinga as the "people’s president".

Kenyans across the political divide are watching all these and the truth is that they are not happy. The trajectory the State is taking on clamping down on elected and popular leaders is dangerous for our common peace. Rather than clamp on the Opposition leaders in blatant disregard of the rule of law, Jubilee should call them to the negotiation table.

